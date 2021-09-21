August 2019 NRC is final: Assam Foreigners’ Tribunal

A Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) in Assam recently declared a man Indian, while observing that his family members were part of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on August 31, 2019, which it referred to as the “Final NRC”.

While hearing a Doubtful Voter case against Bikram Singha in Karimganj district on September 10, FT member Sishir Dey said, “…there is no doubt that this NRC Assam published in 2019 is nothing but Final NRC.”

The opinion holds significance since the NRC has not yet been notified by Registrar General of India.

In the order-cum-opinion, Dey said Singha’s name appeared in Final NRC, published on August 31, 2019, which establishes his relationship with his grandmother, parents and younger brother, whose names also appear on the list. While it maintained that it does “not necessarily and lawfully establish his citizenship due to pendency of his case”, the names of others in his family in NRC “may be conclusive proof of their Indian citizenship”.

Last year, NRC state coordinator HD Sarma submitted an affidavit in Gauhati High Court, referring to the 2019 list as ‘supplementary’ and not ‘final NRC’ and sought re-verification. The Assam government, too, is pushing for a “corrected” NRC.