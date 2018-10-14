At least three hurt in Guwahati blast, ULFA says warning for Hindu Bengali outfits

Security personnel inspect the blast site Saturday. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka) Security personnel inspect the blast site Saturday. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka)

At least three people were injured in a low-intensity blast in Sukleswar Ghat area near Fancy Bazar in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon with the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) claiming responsibility for the incident. ULFA(I) said it was a warning for Hindu Bengali organisations working “against the interests of Assam”.

The explosion took place near a footpath on MG road, adjoining the Brahmaputra riverbank. Top police officers said it has not been established which material was used in the explosion.

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia said the police would comment on who was behind the blast only after determining the nature of the explosion and explosives used.

Diganta Barah, Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police, said, “Three persons received minor injuries and have been administered first aid. Teams of forensic and bomb experts have taken samples from the spot and the substance or material used as the explosive will be known after they complete their chemical analysis.”

Commander-in-Chief of the ULFA(I), Paresh Barua, claimed responsibility for the blast while speaking to local news channels over phone. Baruah told Newslive TV channel that their motive was to warn “Hindu Bengali organisations, who are conspiring against Assam despite living in Assam and are protesting against the NRC”.

“… through your channel I want to inform that these Bengali organisations who have been working against the interest of Assamese community despite living in Assam should refrain from doing so in the future. If they don’t, we will again do such activity in any part of Assam and target Bengali Hindu organisations, who are against NRC and are working against the interest of indigenous people,” Baruah was heard saying.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, “I strongly condemn the untoward incident at MG Road (Riverside), Panbazar Police Station area in Guwahati. We are ensuring that all injured are duly taken care of. @assampolice has been instructed to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.”

