Assam woman accuses AIUDF MLA of rape

The woman also claimed her husband had been confining her in the state’s Hailakandi district. The woman also claimed her husband had been confining her in the state’s Hailakandi district.

A woman has accused an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator of raping her twice, police said on Saturday. The woman also claimed her husband had been confining her in the state’s Hailakandi district. In the FIR, the woman claimed that Algapur MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury had raped her on May 19 and 23. She said she was first raped at the Circuit House in Hailakandi and then at her husband’s house.

She said her husband had locked her up in their house after the two incidents and she had escaped to file the complaint. A senior police officer at Hailakandi police station confirmed that a case had been registered and investigations were on. While Choudhury has rejected the charges as a “political conspiracy” aimed to defame him, The Indian Express could not contact him immediately for further reaction.

For all the latest Guwahati News, download Indian Express App