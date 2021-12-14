Assam tea variety auctioned at record-breaking Rs 99,999 per kg

A variety of Assam tea broke its own auction record Tuesday when it went under the hammer for Rs 99,999 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC).

The variety — Manohari Gold — is specially hand-plucked before sunrise in limited amounts at the Manohari Tea Estate located in Dibrugarh in eastern Assam.

“The tea has been sold at record-breaking prices for four consecutive years,” said Rajan Lohia of Suntok Tea Company which owns the tea estate. He added that the tea was auctioned at Rs 39,100 per kg in 2018, Rs 50,000 per kg in 2019 and Rs 75,000 per kg in 2020. “This year, it was sold at a new record,” Lohia said.

The tea is described as “unique” and exudes a golden-ish colour. “It also has a soothing taste and is aromatic,” said Lohia, adding that unlike most other teas, this variety is made from the buds and not the leaves.

Mangilal Maheshwari, CEO of Saurabh Tea Traders, the company that bought the speciality tea at the record-breaking price, said there was a “huge demand” for this tea from his clients. “Last two years I have been requesting them (Suntok Tea Company) to sell it to me but they did not want to sell it privately and decided to auction it,” he said.

Dinesh Bihani, secretary, Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, said it is a “proud moment” for GTAC. “I hope foreign buyers will also like Indian speciality teas and I urge more and more sellers to come up with varieties of speciality tea and make India a hub for them,” he said.

The GTAC has 665 sellers, 247 buyers and nine brokers, besides 34 warehouses registered with it.