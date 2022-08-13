scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Assam: SP among 3 cops suspended over allegations of negligence in 13-yr-old girl’s death case

The 13-year-old was found dead on June 11, “hanging” at the home of one Krishna Kamal Baruah, an SSB jawan residing in Dhula, where she was employed as a domestic help.

Written by Tora Agarwala | Guwahati |
August 13, 2022 12:18:04 am
Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam, 13-yr-old girl’s death case, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsHimanta Biswa Sarma

ASSAM CHIEF Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ordered the suspension of the top brass of Darrang police, including Superintendent of Police Rajmohan Ray, over allegations of police negligence in a death case of a 13-year-old girl.

Additional SP Rupam Phukan and Dhula Police Station Officer in-charge were also suspended until further notice. The orders came after Sarma visited the girl’s family in Dhekiajuli on Friday.

“Visited the house of a 13-year-old girl, who died under mysterious circumstances, at Praja Pathar village in Dhekiajuli. Ordered an SIT probe into the matter & suspension of Darrang SP, Addl SP, and OC of Dhula PS for their alleged negligence in investigation into the case,” Sarma tweeted following the visit.

The 13-year-old was found dead on June 11, “hanging” at the home of one Krishna Kamal Baruah, an SSB jawan residing in Dhula, where she was employed as a domestic help.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

“The family [of Baruah] alleged that she was found hanging. A newspaper report had claimed that the police did not want to register FIR. The police recorded it as a suicide and no further investigation was done,” Sarma told reporters, adding that he was “unhappy” with the way case was followed.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that Sarma was accompanied by Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta. “The Chief Minister interacted with the relatives of the deceased and inquired about the allegations they had labelled against Darrang police administration. It has been alleged that the police displayed extreme dereliction of duty in collecting of photographic and videographic evidence of the incident,” the statement said. “It has been further alleged that the Dhula Police Station Officer in-charge had put pressure on the family members of the deceased to not file a written complaint on the unnatural death.”

DGP Mahanta told The Indian Express that the district police had not followed “even the basics” while registering the case. “First it was registered it as an unnatural death case, then as a suicide. After the relatives of the girl lodged a complaint alleging murder, both husband [Baruah] and wife were sent to judicial custody. No custodial interrogation was done,” he said.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the incident. Two of three members are women. “While the police registered the FIR, there were procedural loopholes,” said state minister Ashok Singhal. “The CM was not comfortable with the investigation … that is why he visited.”

On Friday, following the suspensions, the Assam government appointed Prasanta Saikia and Nirupam Hazarika as SP and Additional SP of Darrang, respectively.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Guwahati News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 12:18:04 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more
Your Daily Wrap

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement