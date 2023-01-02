scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Assam SI, arrested for ‘sexually harassing’ woman in custody, granted bail

The matter came to light after the 24-year-old woman complained about the SI’s conduct to the station’s officer-in-charge and to the DSP.

assam si news, india news, current affairs, news, indian expressAn Assam Police Sub-Inspector arrested for allegedly sexually harassing was granted bail by the judicial court late Sunday evening. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Assam SI, arrested for ‘sexually harassing’ woman in custody, granted bail
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An Assam Police Sub-Inspector arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 24-year-old woman in police custody was released on bail late Sunday evening, officers said.

According to the police, the woman was taken to Sivasagar police station on December 29 following allegations of extortion by a local businessman. The accused sub-inspector was assigned as the inquiry officer in the case.

Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Subhrajyoti Bora said the woman was held in the women and children’s cell at the police station in the presence of a woman constable. “At night, she informed the woman constable that she was feeling cold, which the inquiry officer found out about. He then did something he should not have and brought a blanket and food from his own house and went inside the women and children’s cell at around 1 am to give them to her, and embraced her,” the SP said.

The next morning, when the woman was set to be released after both parties in the case arrived at a compromise, she complained about the sub-inspector’s conduct to the station’s officer-in-charge and to the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...

“A case was registered against him under sections 354 and 354A of the IPC for outraging the modesty of a woman after recording statements from the woman, the woman constable and the sentry on duty who corroborated the sequence of events. He was granted bail by the judicial court late Sunday evening. We have not yet taken a decision on whether to suspend him. Further investigation is underway,” the SP said.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 14:09 IST
Next Story

BJP holds protests against Ajit Pawar over his remark on Sambhaji Maharaj

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close