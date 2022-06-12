Assam: Sec 144 in three districts after protest over ex-BJP leaders’ comments against Prophet Mohammad

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, which bans gatherings of four or more people, have been imposed in three districts — Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi — of Assam, following a protest in Cachar on Friday over sacked BJP leaders’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

On Friday, a protest by an organisation called ‘Owaisi Fan Club’ was held in Cachar’s Sonai.“One rally had already been held and two more were planned for today. However, they did not proceed further because we intervened,” said SP Cachar Raman Dhillon.

The order from the Cachar district administration said that since mass rallies were being held, and that some persons “may indulge in anti-social activities and intimidate genuine public causing annoyance”, Section 144 was being imposed “ex parte”.

While there have been no protests in Karimganj and Hailakandi, the administration has promulgated the Act citing “ample apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquillity” in view of the “emerging law and order situation” in the country following the controversial statements.

The order said that no procession/rally/dharna will be allowed in the district.

SP Hailakandi Gaurav Upadhyay said it was a “preventive step” taking into account the protest in Cachar and in other parts of the country. Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi make up south Assam’s Barak Valley.

During a TV debate last month, Sharma had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, triggering an outrage on social media. After several Arab countries, including UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, expressed strong concerns over the comments, BJP suspended Sharma from the primary membership of the party on Sunday. BJP’s Delhi media head, Naveen Kumar Jindal, who had also made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed on Twitter, was expelled from the party on June 5.

Over the last week, protests have broken out in several parts of the country, including Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal,following the comments.