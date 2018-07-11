Assam: Man beaten to death at wedding ‘for objecting to firecrackers’, 6 arrested

Assam: Man beaten to death at a wedding, 6 arrested Assam: Man beaten to death at a wedding, 6 arrested

Six people were arrested after a 35-year-old man was beaten to death at a wedding in Assam’s Nalbari district late on Tuesday night, police said. It is alleged that some relatives from the bride’s side thrashed and killed a neighbour before the groom and his family could arrive for the ceremony.

According to police and local sources, the altercation had started after Jatin Das — a resident of Ghurathol which falls under the Mukalmua police station — objected to the burning of firecrackers at the wedding in the neighbourhood.

“Last night around 11.30pm, a wedding was underway in the village. From what we know, a child of the family had burst a cracker which touched a person [Das], who then reprimanded and probably slapped the child. Following that, a group of at least six people hit Das and he collapsed on the way to the nearest medical centre,” said Superintendent of Police, Nalbari, Shiladitya Chetia.

“This cannot be described seen as a case of mob lynching, like the previously reported cases, as here the attackers are all from the same neighbourhood. Also, this was not triggered by rumours of child-lifters,” Chetia added.

Chetia also informed that the groom could not reach the bride’s house last night and the wedding did not take place.

Khagen Das, the officer in charge at the Mukalmua police station, said police was keeping a tight vigil on the spot to avoid any unforeseen law and order situation. He said the complainants had accused only the six persons, all of whom have been arrested.

A local resident said Das was a daily-wage labourer and alleged that the attackers were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. “Das had his dinner and came out for a walk when the altercation started,” he said.

For all the latest Guwahati News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd