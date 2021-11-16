Assam: Guwahati prohibits cross-gender massage in spas, parlours

Citing allegations of malpractice, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Saturday issued an order for spas, salons and parlours prohibiting “massage or therapy” for clients by members of the opposite sex.

The order said that there had been several complaints from citizens alleging malpractices in spas and unisex parlours in the city. The corporation said that these were “deemed to be detrimental to civic society” and that it was “duty-bound to respect public morality and the laws which govern a civic society”.

The order listed out several conditions, stating that the corporation would grant trade licences only if these were fulfilled. As per the rules, there cannot be any exclusive rooms or chambers within the premises, main doors should be transparent, and therapy or massage cannot be provided by the opposite sex. It also added that steam bath may be provided, but “in no case” shall the opposite sex assist in any way and that addresses and phone numbers of visitors must be maintained.

Speaking to a local news channel, GMC commissioner Devashish Sharma said that they had received several complaints regarding unlicensed spas and parlours. “We are not trying to moral-police but there are many senior citizens and organisations that have brought to our notice that such establishments were mushrooming in different parts of the city,” he said.

He added that all such establishments would now have to obtain legal trade licenses from the corporation and were free to operate once they did so.