scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

Assam: Guwahati prohibits cross-gender massage in spas, parlours

As per the new rules laid out by GMC, there cannot be any exclusive rooms or chambers within the premises and main doors should be transparent in spas and parlours.

By: Express News Service | Guwahati |
November 16, 2021 1:36:52 pm
Assam spas, Assam parlours, Assam unisex parlours, assam news, assam govt, cross-gender massage in spas banned, indian expressThe order listed out several conditions, stating that the corporation would grant trade licences only if these were fulfilled. (Representational)

Citing allegations of malpractice, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Saturday issued an order for spas, salons and parlours prohibiting “massage or therapy” for clients by members of the opposite sex.

The order said that there had been several complaints from citizens alleging malpractices in spas and unisex parlours in the city. The corporation said that these were “deemed to be detrimental to civic society” and that it was “duty-bound to respect public morality and the laws which govern a civic society”.

Also Read |Delhi govt spa policy on hold, MCDs implement ban on cross-gender massage

The order listed out several conditions, stating that the corporation would grant trade licences only if these were fulfilled. As per the rules, there cannot be any exclusive rooms or chambers within the premises, main doors should be transparent, and therapy or massage cannot be provided by the opposite sex. It also added that steam bath may be provided, but “in no case” shall the opposite sex assist in any way and that addresses and phone numbers of visitors must be maintained.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Speaking to a local news channel, GMC commissioner Devashish Sharma said that they had received several complaints regarding unlicensed spas and parlours. “We are not trying to moral-police but there are many senior citizens and organisations that have brought to our notice that such establishments were mushrooming in different parts of the city,” he said.

He added that all such establishments would now have to obtain legal trade licenses from the corporation and were free to operate once they did so.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Guwahati News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 16: Latest News

Advertisement