Assam floods: Death toll goes up to 8, Amit Shah assures help from Centre

As incessant rain continued for the fifth day in Assam and parts of the Northeast, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday said that one person died in Udalguri district, while another went missing in Nagaon. This raises the death toll from the rains to eight. In all, the rainfall has displaced more than 4 lakh people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation, and assured that the Centre would provide the state with “all possible help”.

“NDRF teams have already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government,” Shah tweeted.

Sarma directed the state’s chief secretary to hold a review meeting with a special focus on the worst-affected districts, including Dima Hasao, where landslides in different locations had disrupted road and rail connectivity.

On Monday, connectivity to district headquarters Haflong was snapped as a major road caved in along the Guwahati-Haflong link. The ASDMA release said that all roads and railways leading to Haflong were blocked since May 15 due to landslides. Surface links to Barak Valley districts, including Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi, and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur remained disconnected on Tuesday.

“The massive landslide in more than 50 locations spreading all over the Lumding-Badarpur hill section has completely disrupted the rail communication of the hilly states like Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and South Assam with rest of the country since last Saturday,” a release from the Northeast Frontier Railways said on Tuesday. It added that inclement weather was affecting restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council suspended higher secondary first year (Class 11) examinations that were to be held till Saturday, until further order. In Dima Hasao district, all examinations till June 1 are suspended until further order due to disruption of surface communication.