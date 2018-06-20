Assam: Flood situation grim, affects NRC work

Villagers wade through flood water, in Hojai on Sunday. (PTI) Villagers wade through flood water, in Hojai on Sunday. (PTI)

The flood situation in Assam, especially the Barak valley region, remained grim on Tuesday, casting a shadow on the completion of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) work and publication of the final draft on June 30.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority officials said on Tuesday as six more people were reported dead, taking the toll of flood-related deaths in the state to 20. Of the six victims, four are from Karimganj district and two from Cachar. Seventeen people drowned and three were crushed under landslides in the last one week.

The three districts of Barak valley region — Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi — remained the worst affected with around 450 relief camps and relief distribution centres opened and around 1.6 lakh people staying in the relief camps.

Prateek Hajela, NRC state coordinator, said that with the three districts reeling under floods, work at around 70 NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) have been affected. Floods have led to loss of five working days. “Almost all NRC work at this point is NSK-centric, particularly data entry operations. If NSKs, or communication to the NSKs, get affected, then it starts affecting our progress,” Hajela said.

