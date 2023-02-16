Assam child marriage action: Kin, women held as accused in hiding

Past midnight on February 3, police arrived at the house of a vegetable vendor, looking to arrest his elder brother for allegedly marrying a minor. When they failed to find the elder brother, they arrested the parents.

The mother, who is almost 50, is among the 23 women arrested from Assam’s Baksa district in the crackdown on child marriages. The Indian Express has learnt that 3,041 people, including 93 women, have been arrested since police action began on February 3.

The vegetable vendor’s mother has been held at the Matia Transit Camp in Goalpara district. Assam’s first “detention centre” built exclusively to house “illegal foreigners”, the camp has been temporarily declared a jail to hold those arrested in connection with child marriage cases.

The vegetable vendor said, “My brother was not at home when the police came, so they arrested our parents. We thought they would release them if he surrendered, so he went to the police station to turn himself in. He was arrested but our parents are still in jail.”

With half his family in jail and his sister-in-law back at her parental home, he is now looking after his two teenage siblings.

“My younger sister and I are taking turns to cook. When I went to meet our mother in jail, she just asked me to run the house well,” he said.

In another village in the same district, a woman in her 50s was arrested in the early hours of February 3 from her house along with her husband after police failed to locate their son. This woman too is at the Matia Transit Camp.

Her nephew said, “Their son had gone out of town for work. We are trying to get in touch with him to get him to return and surrender so that his parents can come out of jail.”

While cases of women getting arrested are relatively fewer, fathers and brothers of men accused of marrying minors have been arrested across the state in their absence.

Police said the relatives are being arrested for being “facilitators” of child marriages.

Assam Inspector General (Law & Order) Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan had said earlier, “These kinds of arrests of relatives or third parties have not been done in all cases. They have been done in cases where some evidence came out during the investigation regarding them facilitating it (child marriages).”

In the 4,074 cases registered by police at the beginning of this crackdown, more than 8,000 were named as accused in FIRs. Relatives of persons who have allegedly married minors say not knowing who might be arrested in relation to a case has led to widespread panic.

In Hojai district, a woman’s husband was arrested from their house when the police failed to locate the younger brother who was in hiding. While the younger brother, who is accused of marrying a minor, continues to remain in hiding, the woman, who has two minor children, says her family unit has turned upside down – all men from her household, and even men from neighbouring households, spend their nights in the fields, fearing arrest.

Similarly, a woman had protested in front of a police station with her three-month-old child after her husband was arrested from their home in Morigaon district because police failed to locate his younger brother. In fact, both elder brothers of the accused were arrested as his phone was switched off.

On January 23, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that his government will launch a statewide drive against child marriage, and book men marrying girls below 14 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and those marrying girls aged 14-18 under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.