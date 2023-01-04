Assam chief secretary-led panel to probe bulldozer action in Batadraba: Govt informs HC

The Assam Government has formed a committee headed by the chief secretary to identify the ‘erring officers’ responsible for the bulldozing of the house of an arson accused by the Nagaon police last year, the state’s advocate general has informed the Gauhati High Court.

In May 2022, a mob had attacked the Batadraba police station in the Nagaon district after Safikul Islam, a fish seller, died in police custody. At the time, the police had justified the demolition exercise by saying that the houses had been built by people who had settled on government land illegally or by using forged documents.

On Tuesday, in a hearing of a suo moto case on the demolition of the house of one of the arson accused, a division bench headed by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice R M Chhaya observed that it expects the state government to compensate the people affected by the “illegal action”.

Assam Advocate General D Saikia told the high court that the chief secretary-lead committee will “find out who is at fault” and that the government will provide compensation “if it is to be given” within a period of 15 days. “A Committee consisting of the Chief Secretary of the State of Assam is inquiring into the incidence of bulldozing of the house and appropriate action shall be taken even against the erring officers within a period of 15 days from today,” the court was informed.

The court closed proceedings in the case “with liberty to revive merely by filing a note”.

“Upon such assurance and in view of the fact that the State is now seized of the matter, it is expected that the State shall also take appropriate decision for compensating the persons affected by the illegal action of the officer. Report of the same shall be produced before this Court in this proceeding,” states the order issued by the high court.

In a hearing in the case in November last year, Chief Justice Chhaya had come down heavily on the superintendent of police stating that police cannot, “under the guise of investigation,” bulldoze anyone’s house without permission. In December, it had instructed senior Government Advocate D Nath to “take instructions from the highest authority in the Home Department.”