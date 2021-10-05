For Assam bypolls, Cong in talks with regional forces Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal

After severing ties with ally All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) last month, the Congress is in talks with regional parties, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal (RD), in a bid to edge out the BJP in the upcoming bypolls in Assam.

On October 30, five assembly seats — Gossaigaon, Tamulpur, Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra — will go to vote. The date for the Majuli seat, which fell vacant after its representative, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, was inducted into the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, is yet to be announced.

On Sunday, state Congress president Bhupen Borah announced that the grand old party would be contesting in four of six seats, leaving out Majuli and Bhabanipur for the AJP and the RD, respectively. Both parties were born out of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests that rocked Assam in December 2019. However, on Tuesday, Congress announced candidates for all five seats, including Bhabanipur, after the RD did not agree to the seat-sharing formula. Bhabanipur, which is an AIUDF stronghold, had fallen vacant after the party’s Phani Talukdar joined the BJP in August.

“The mahajot did not work out in the assembly elections, especially in upper Assam, because the anti-CAA votes got divided and helped the BJP. So, on an experimental basis we are discussing seat-sharing with the regional parties,” Borah told indianexpress.com. Both the RD and the AJP had categorically refused to ally with the Congress-led mahajot during the assembly elections, citing that they did not want to partner with a “communal” party like the AIUDF.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that while they still maintained “ideological differences” with the Congress, the seat-sharing was “not an alliance” but an “understanding to defeat the BJP”. “We will contest from Majuli and support the Congress and Raijor Dal in all other seats,” he said, adding that they only agreed because the “AIUDF was now out of the picture”. On Sunday, AJP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Congress’s Borah addressed a joint press conference to announce seat sharing.

While RD’s Akhil Gogoi was the one to propose the idea of smaller parties banding with the Congress, he is yet to agree to Congress’s proposition, since both parties want to contest from Thowra, in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district. “Thowra is a seat we do not want to give up because we won it just a few months ago but Akhil Gogoi is adamant on the Thowra seat, so it looks like our agreement will not work out,” Borah said.

Congress won both Thowra and Mariani in the assembly polls, but their MLAs resigned and joined the ruling BJP soon after. In July, a well-known Congress leader and sitting Thowra MLA Susanta Borgohain jumped ship to the BJP. A month earlier, four-time Mariani MLA and tea tribe leader Rupjyoti Kurmi had moved to the saffron party as well. “The MLAs may have changed, but our supporters are still there, so it makes little sense to give these seats up,” Borah said.

Akhil Gogoi, on the other hand, said that the Congress was trying to “dictate” the seat-sharing. “We are happy to support them in all five seats, all we asked for was Thowra — but they went ahead and declared their candidate,” he said, adding that while “sacrifice” is needed to defeat the BJP, his party, being an “emerging force” cannot “sacrifice everything”. “The Congress is quite weak and has little chance of winning in upper Assam now. Instead of being rigid, they should accept that and be more accommodating,” Akhil Gogoi said.

Currently, the RD is contesting in two seats: Mariani and Thowra. “If the Congress says they will give up Thowra, then we may give up Mariani and end up just contesting one seat,” Akhil Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies are contesting all five seats. BJP ally United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) announced two candidates for the Gossaigaon and Tamulpur constituencies, which fall under the Bodo Territorial Region. These fell vacant after the deaths of sitting MLAs Majendra Narzary (Gossaigaon) and Leho Ram Boro (Tamulpur).

While the AIUDF has not announced its candidate list, party leaders said that they will contest at least from Bhabanipur.