Assam: BJP wins all 26 seats in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls, PM Modi says ‘historic mandate’

BJP recorded a landslide victory Sunday, winning all 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections. The party, which won 24 seats in the 2017 polls, is set to retain the council for the second consecutive term. Meanwhile, in a repeat of the 2017 polls, the principal Opposition Congress, which contested all seats, drew a blank in the elections.

A release from the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) at midnight on Sunday confirmed the results.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it an “unprecedented mandate.”

“We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving @BJP4Assam a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row. After wins in urban body & GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas” he tweeted, adding that the unprecedented mandate had given the BJP an “even a bigger responsibility to live up to people’s expectations.”After wins in urban body and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in PM Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas’, Sarma said.

Tagging Sarma’s tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: ”Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam’s progress. The efforts of BJP karyakartas have been outstanding. Kudos to them.”

One of Assam’s oldest tribal councils under the Sixth Schedule, the KAAC went to vote on June 8. Earlier called the Mikir Hills District Council), the KAAC is headquartered at Diphu, and was formed in 1952. Under its jurisdiction are the two districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, covering four Assembly seats and one parliamentary constituency (Diphu).

The Congress ruled KAAC from 2001 to 2015, but after the BJP formed its first government in Assam in 2016, most of the council’s executive members (EMs), including chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, defected to the ruling party the same year.

While observers said that the BJP’s victory was expected, the elections saw a flurry of parties fight it out last week — from the Congress to the newly formed All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), from old player Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) to Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP finished second in one seat. Speaking to reporters, Sarma said that the main competitors for the BJP were the Congress and the APHLC. “Both came a distant second. While Congress maybe slowly disappearing from the national political landscape, it has not completely disappeared yet. So we should not get complacent,” he said.

Following the results, former Assam chief minister and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways congratulated BJP Assam. “The win reflects the complete trust of people in the development initiatives of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji in the last 8 years” he tweeted.