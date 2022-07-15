Assam, Arunachal Pradesh sign Namsai Declaration to reduce disputed villages to 86 from 123

In what has been described as a “significant milestone” in the border talks between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the two states Friday signed the “Namsai Declaration” — an agreement to reduce the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86.

The meeting Friday was the third this year between Chief ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu to discuss the vexed border dispute, which dates back to colonial times. The 800-km-long inter-state border has been the site of many conflicts over the years.

Following the meeting, Khandu said, “Namsai Declaration is hugely significant and a landmark progress towards enduring brotherhood, peace and prosperity in the North East.” Sarma also endorsed the pact, saying that the two states would thrash out a resolution based on the agreement by September 15.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said that reducing the areas of dispute from 123 to 86 was “historic”.

As per the declaration, both the states will now constitute 12 regional committees, each for the 12 districts where there is a dispute. These committees will jointly verify the villages and thereafter make recommendations to the respective state governments “keeping in view the historical perspective, administrative convenience, contiguity and people’s will”.

A senior official from Assam privy to the developments said that the reduction of the sites of conflict was a “significant step forward”. Out of the 37 villages, it has been agreed that while 34 villages fell within the border of Arunachal Pradesh, the rest three lay in Assam.

In August 2021, Sarma had told the Assam Assembly there were at least 1,200 areas of dispute along the border with Arunachal Pradesh and that the two states were working toward resolving them.