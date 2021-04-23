Assam: 12-year-old ‘domestic help’ found dead, 2 held

The minor, belonging to neighbouring West Karbi Anglong district, was working as a help at a residence in Roha in Nagaon.

A 12-year-old girl, said to be employed as a domestic help in Nagaon district, was found dead Thursday, police said on Friday, adding that they suspect she was burnt to death by her employers.

The minor, belonging to neighbouring West Karbi Anglong district, was working as a help at a residence in Roha in Nagaon. SP of Nagaon, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, told The Indian Express that a 70-year-old man and his 25-year-old son have been arrested.

Dilip said, “They had employed this 12-year-old girl as a domestic help — that is in itself illegal. Yesterday afternoon we received a call that a suicide by self-immolation has taken place. But on reaching the place of occurence, we suspected that it could be a murder.”

“The parents have filed an FIR. We have begun our investigation. Further details are awaited,” Dilip added.