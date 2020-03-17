Arunachal Pradesh: Road through tiger reserve temporarily called off

Pakke Tiger Reserve is home to over 2,000 species of plants, 300 species of birds, 40 species of mammals, 30 species of amphibians and 36 species of reptiles. (Representational Photo) Pakke Tiger Reserve is home to over 2,000 species of plants, 300 species of birds, 40 species of mammals, 30 species of amphibians and 36 species of reptiles. (Representational Photo)

Survey work for a proposed 47km road through the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke-Kesang District has been temporarily suspended, after environmentalists across India raised biodiversity concerns over its construction. On Monday, a release from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu‘s office ordered “to keep in abeyance all survey works ongoing or scheduled on the said road.”

“As of now I have kept the survey works (40 kms) under the Pakke Tiger Reserve) in abeyance and will hold a meeting soon with Forest department, executing agency Public Works Department (PWD) and stakeholders to avoid/diversion of the road,” CM Khandu told the indianexpress.com

If built, the proposed 40km stretch, which is part of the 700km East-West industrial corridor road and proposes to connect Seijosa in Pakke-Kesang district and Bhalukpong in West Kameng district, will pass through the Pakke Tiger Reserve — home to over 2,000 species of plants, 300 species of birds, 40 species of mammals, 30 species of amphibians and 36 species of reptiles.

“We cannot afford to destroy our planet’s natural wealth. Survey work for proposed road through #PakkeTigerReserve is kept in abeyance following initial review meeting with Chief Secretary and Commissioner- Public Works Department (PWD) today.” CM Khandu has tweeted earlier, tagging actor Dia Mirza.

Mirza had earlier written to him urging him to “reject this unnecessary project and preserve Pakke for future generations.

The issue came to national limelight in February when Seijosa-based environment activist Jorjo Tana Tara filed a Right to Information (RTI) petition. The responses revealed the plans over the proposed road through Pakke Tiger Reserve. It led to scientists who worked in Pakke to issue a statement raising concerns.

Tana believes that it might be too early to celebrate the stay on Pakke. “The road should not be built at any cost. How can you destroy such a big tiger reserve? Why buy more time? They should immediately decide on an acceptable alternative road,”’said Tana, 48, who has been fighting illegal timber logging for seven years now. He is not associated with any foundation or NGO, he said. “There are several reasons why this road should not be built. First, it will act as a route for the timber mafia, and illegal logging will increase. Second, there will be noise pollution during construction which will affect the animals. Also, if the road is built, it will be a route to transport petrochemical products. In case of an accident, if lubricants leak, it will affect the animal habitat the most,” he said.

According to Tana, apart from tigers, Pakke is home to four species of hornbill (not found elsewhere in the Northeast), as well as the Himalayan Black Bear.

