More than 1,800 arrested across Assam for violating child marriage Act, says CM 

More than 1,800 people were arrested across Assam on Friday for violating provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He added that the crackdown would continue for the next three to four days, and that he had asked the police to act with “a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime” against women.

“State wide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of Prohibhiton of Child Marriage Act. 1800+ have been arrested so far. I have asked @assampolice to act with a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women,” Sarma tweeted.

The more number of arrests (136) have been made in Dhubri, where 370 cases were registered, followed by 110 arrests in Barpeta and 100 in Nagaon, reported news agency PTI.

The Chief Minister Thursday had announced that arrests will begin in more than 4,000 cases against child marriages registered in the state in the last nine days. He had also said the police will retrospectively book people who participated in child marriage in the last seven years, and that the focus will especially be on “mullahs, kazis and pujaris” conducting these marriages.

The aim of the government’s drive is to address high maternal mortality and infant mortality rates in Assam, which it has pinned on early motherhood. Assam has the highest maternal mortality rate in the country with 195 deaths per one lakh live births in 2018-2020, according to data released by the Registrar General of India in 2022.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5, Assam has the third highest infant mortality rate at 32 deaths per 1,000 live births.