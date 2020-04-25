About Rs 30 crore paid to residents stranded out of Assam so far: Himanta

Municpal workers , police and hospital staff waits for suspected Covid casualties at M R Bangur Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.Express photo by Partha Paul. Kolkata.22.04.20 Municpal workers , police and hospital staff waits for suspected Covid casualties at M R Bangur Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.Express photo by Partha Paul. Kolkata.22.04.20

The Assam government has so far paid out around Rs 30 crore to economically-weak residents of the state who are stranded across the country due to the lockdown, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, adding that the initiative to reach out to those stranded is “one of the largest” compared to that by any state government as of now.

Sarma added that from Sunday, 150 people in Bilasipara, Chapor and Dhubri town in Dhubri district will be subjected to “sudden random” pool testing. “With the situation in West Bengal becoming bad, it is gradually becoming essential to keep a close watch in the bordering districts of Dhubri and Kokrajhar. Hence surveillance activities will be increased in these two districts,” Sarma said.

Assam has reported 35 COVID-19 cases so far, with 19 recoveries and one death. Dhubri has reported a total of 5 cases.

According to Sarma, under the ‘Assam Cares’ initiative, the state government has paid 1.5 lakh people from Assam who are stranded in rest of the country Rs 2,000 each so far. He added that Rs 37 lakh had been paid to 49 people from the state stranded outside the country due to international travel restrictions.

To over 800 patients suffering from ailments like cancer and diseases of the heart and kidney, who had gone out of the state for treatment but are now stranded, the state government has paid a total of Rs 2 crore as of now, he announced. Further verification is underway to make payments to more patients and people stranded, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Guwahati News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd