Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary: Punjab CM offers to hold main event under Akal Takht aegis

Taking a major initiative to break the deadlock over the main event to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Punjab government on Tuesday offered to hold the Sultanpur Lodhi functions on November 11 and 12 under the patronage of the Akal Takht, with the support of the SGPC.

The Chief Minister spoke to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on phone while his Cabinet colleagues, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, met him to convey the state government’s proposal.

The ministers later said that they had, on behalf of the CM, urged the Jathedar to direct the SGPC to support the official events and not waste Rs 12-15 crore of the Sangat’s money on setting up a separate stage, especially when the state government had already developed the necessary infrastructure for the key programmes. This money could be more usefully employed in ‘dharam prachar’, which was one of the prime objectives of the SGPC, said the ministers, adding that two separate events from two stages would also confuse the pilgrims.

Earlier, the SGPC had decided to hold the main event at a stadium near Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on November 12, while the state government wanted to hold the function near a ‘tent city’ coming up there.

According to the proposal, no political speeches would be allowed at the main function, during which only the Jathedars of the five Takhts, the Head Granthi of Darbar Sahib, the Prime Minister (or any other senior representative of the central government), former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, the Chief Minister and SGPC president would be present on the stage.

Akal Takht Jathedar said he will convene a meeting of all the five Jathedars next week to finalise the programme for the main functions, slated to be held on November 11-12 in Sultanpur Lodhi, where millions of devotees are expected to converge to pay their respects to the first Sikh Guru on the historic occasion.

The ministers told the Jathedar that the state government felt that, in keeping with the importance of the historic occasion and Guru Nanak’s philosophy of ‘Sanjhi Varta’ (Collective Voice), the Sikh community should stand together for the celebrations.

Captain Amarinder had suggested all Sikhs to bow before the Akal Takht and come together under its aegis for the blessed event. No Sikh should have any problem in celebrating the 550th Prakash Purb under the Akal Takht, since it is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, he felt.

Further, the Chief Minister was of the opinion that the sacredness of the occasion demanded that there should be no appearance of division or confrontation among the Sikhs in Punjab for the lakhs of pilgrims coming to attend the events from across the world, according to Channi and Randhawa.

The state government had no issues over the SGPC conducting other related events separately, inside gurdwara premises, the ministers told the Jathedar.

Akal Takht Jathedar said, “I thank Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for showing his faith in Akal Takht Sahib. Now all issues will be resolved. SGPC will also work according. We will soon finalise the things. Anniversary will be celebrated jointly by all sides either it is Punjab government or SGPC.”