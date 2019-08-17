Gurgaon: Water supply to be affected for 28 hours due to special repair of pipeline

Water supply in several parts of Gurgaon will be affected for 28 hours between Monday and Tuesday, due to shutdown of the master water supply from the water treatment plant in Basai for “special repair” of a pipeline near Garhi Mor in Basai road.

In a public notice issued on Friday, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) stated that supply will be affected from 8 am on Monday till Tuesday noon.

“During the shutdown, less supply would be possible from WTP, Basai and no supply from Boosting Station Sector 16 to Master Water supply Zone-II mainly Sector 15 (I &II), 17, 29, 30, 31, 39, 40, 42, 43, Sushant Lok-I, MG Road, DLF Phase-I, II, III & surrounding areas,” stated the notice.

“All residents are advised to use water judiciously on 19.08.2019 and 20.08.2019 to avoid complete dry condition,” it added.