Gurgaon: Teen ‘elopes’ with tailor, family blocks road

Tension has prevailed in Nuh over the past two days, after a second-year BA student was found to have allegedly eloped with a 32-year-old tailor. The teenager’s family has demanded that she be sent back home. They alleged the tailor, who is from a different community, has abducted her.

Police, however, said they received a High Court order, directing that protection be granted to the couple, who have since got married.

“My son dropped her off at her college at 10 am on August 14. He returned at 2.30 pm to pick her up, but found she was not there. The principal told us she left college after class,” said the girl’s father. “We lodged an FIR. We have given police the number of the man who we suspect has abducted her.”

Police said they are unaware of the couple’s whereabouts. “They approached the High Court, seeking protection on August 17, which was granted. The orders officially reached us Monday afternoon, but we have been unable to comply since we don’t know where they are,” said Sangeeta Kalia, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, on Tuesday.

“The girl’s relatives blocked the highway Monday, but the protest was peaceful on Tuesday,” she said.