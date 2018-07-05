Punjab and Haryana High Court adjourns hearing in Gurgaon student murder case

The court It set a date of July 30 for the next hearing — four days after the High Court proceedings. (File) The court It set a date of July 30 for the next hearing — four days after the High Court proceedings. (File)

With over 20 days remaining before the Punjab and Haryana High Court hears the CBI’s petition, requesting transfer of the murder case of a seven-year-old boy at a prominent Gurgaon school to the CBI court in Panchkula, a Gurgaon court Wednesday adjourned the scheduled hearing on the matter. It set a date of July 30 for the next hearing — four days after the High Court proceedings.

“The child sessions court that was hearing the matter passed a reference order, through which the case was heard today in the court of the district and sessions judge. The court said that since the matter is already pending in the High Court, no decision can be made here. A date of July 30 has been set when the hearing will proceed on the basis of the High Court’s proceedings on July 26,” said Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for the victim’s father.

“These requests and complexities are delaying the trial… Even the court took note of this fact today, saying that in such a serious matter, the trial should have been completed by now,” he added. The incident took place in September last year, when the Class II student was found with his throat slit in a ground floor bathroom of the school. While a bus conductor was initially arrested for the crime, the CBI, which eventually took over the case from Gurgaon Police, arrested a Class XI student of the same school. It claimed that the juvenile had murdered the boy in the hope of getting the examinations and a parent-teacher meeting cancelled.

The school’s regional and human resources (HR) heads, who were implicated for security lapses on the school’s part, were also asked to be in court on Wednesday. “They have been asked to be present on July 30. The CBI was also asked to file the chargesheet by Wednesday, but they said their probe is still ongoing and need more time. The court has given them till July 30 to file the final chargesheet,” said Tekriwal.

