Gurgaon setting up isolation centres in rural areas to combat Covid

With Covid cases emerging from the district’s rural areas during the second wave of the pandemic, the Gurgaon administration has begun setting up isolation centres in villages as well.

“Although the first wave was mostly confined to urban areas, now cases of infection in the second wave are being found in rural areas as well. Keeping this in mind, we are creating isolation centres in villages to separate infected patients or those suspected to be infected from healthy people,” said Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

“We have already identified 164 buildings in as many gram panchayats in the district where such centres can be set up. Panchayats will also be given grants according to the population of their villages for setting up isolation centres. Villages with a population of less than 10,000 will be given a grant of Rs 10,000, and those with a population greater than that number will be given a grant of Rs 50,000,” he said.

This initiative, officials said, is part of a wider effort on their part to work towards containing the pandemic in rural areas, with the situation beginning to come under control in urban parts of the district.

Apart from setting up isolation centres, officials said all villages in Gurgaon are also being sanitised. Furthermore, joint teams of the health department, district development panchayat department, and anganwadi workers will also be going door to door in villages in the next 10 days to screen people and check their health.

“These teams will examine the health of patients in rural areas and also make them aware of Covid-appropriate behavior. These teams will be imparted training early, so that they can work in a planned manner, and will also include gram panchayat representatives,” said Garg. From May 8 itself, 138 teams have been conducting door-to-door antigen testing in seven “high-risk rural areas”.

After seeing a rise in cases continuously since the end of March, Gurgaon is seeing a a marginal drop in Covid cases since last week. For six days in a row now, the district’s count of daily recoveries has exceeded its count of new cases. As a result, the number of active Covid cases has fallen below 35,000.