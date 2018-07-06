2-year-old run over by school bus in Gurgaon

The bus belonged to Vivek Model School. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) The bus belonged to Vivek Model School. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A two-year-old boy died in Gurgaon’s Rithoj village after a school bus ran over him right in front of his house on Thursday morning. According to police, the incident took place at 7.30 am when the mother was helping her two older children, aged three and four, get onto the school bus. The child, Aryan Khatana, had accompanied her.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sohna) Dinesh Kumar said, “The child was run over by a bus from Vivek Model School, which comes under Bhondsi area. Action is being taken regarding that now.”

SHO of Bhondsi police station Mohit Kumar told The Indian Express, “An FIR for rash driving and causing death by negligence was filed at Bhondsi police station at 2.13 pm. We have arrested the bus driver and are continuing our investigation. We are questioning the school principal as well, but the final decision in a matter such as this can be taken only by the education department.”

Two-year-old Aryan Khatana was run over outside his house in Gurgaon's Rithoj village.

The child’s grandfather Akalbir Singh said Aryan came under the front wheel of the bus and died on the spot. The incident was witnessed by the child’s grandmother as well, who was walking behind them. Jatan Singh, Aryan’s uncle, said the bus driver did not stop after running over the child.

“Villagers who were nearby followed the bus on their cars and motorbikes, and stopped it a little way ahead. When we demanded that the driver show his licence, we found he didn’t have any documents with him,” he alleged.

Around 200 residents then headed to the school to confront the authorities, and found that the administration, including the principal, had purportedly fled.

Residents claimed that they had complained several times to the school about rash driving by the accused, with the latest complaint being made 10 days ago. “The man is blind in one eye and has caused several minor accidents. Around two months ago, he ran over a resident’s cow. The school was forced to apologise and pay compensation to the owner. They had promised then that they would remove the driver from service,” alleged Ravinder Khatana, a relative.

Residents added that the problem is not limited to this particular school. “We have complained about buses of several other schools in the vicinity. They must be careful when driving in these narrow roads, because children might come running out from any direction. Apart from bad driving, the conductors don’t come out to help the children board the bus and to make sure they’re safe,” claimed Khatana.

