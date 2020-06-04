Gurgaon residents help 800 migrants head home

Migrant workers from Hardoi of UP resides at Jawaddi in Ludhiana wait for the confirmation of their ticket to Shramik train. Migrant workers from Hardoi of UP resides at Jawaddi in Ludhiana wait for the confirmation of their ticket to Shramik train.

Mithilesh Thakur, who hails from Bihar’s Bhagalpur district and worked as a carpenter at a private company in Gurgaon, will return to his home state Wednesday night after two months, after a civil society group arranged vehicles to transport him and around 800 others stranded in Gurgaon to Bihar.

Thakur said the private company he worked at had stopped operations in March. “They kept us at the company accommodation and provided us meals, but we received no pay. It made more sense to return home. At least, I can earn there through farming,” said Thakur.

His first attempt at returning home was riddled with hurdles, as he was denied entry on the train travelling to Bihar Monday, leaving him and around 800 others stranded at Gurgaon’s Tau Devi Lal stadium.

An official said though the train was arranged to transport migrants to Bihar, the number of those who turned up had far exceeded the capacity of the train, as a result of which hundreds had to be turned away.

On Tuesday evening, the migrants finally boarded 19 buses bound for Bihar — 11 of which were arranged by members of the civil society.

“The buses will reach Bihar at different times Wednesday, depending on the destinations,” said Captain (Retd) Rupinder Kaur, a member of the Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch that spearheaded the efforts.

