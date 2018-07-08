Gurgaon: Man accused of raping daughter’s friend at sleepover

The accused, Mangesh Sholapur, lives in The Belaire, a gated condominium in the city, and is a businessman, said police. The accused, Mangesh Sholapur, lives in The Belaire, a gated condominium in the city, and is a businessman, said police.

A day after he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter’s 18-year-old friend, who was at their home for the night, a 45-year-old resident of Gurgaon’s upscale DLF 5 area was produced in court on Saturday morning and remanded in judicial custody, said police. The accused, Mangesh Sholapur, lives in The Belaire, a gated condominium in the city, and is a businessman, said police.

“The accused was produced in court this morning, and has been sent to judicial remand. He will be lodged in Bhondsi prison,” said Poonam Hooda, SHO of women’s police station.

“Although no confession has been extracted from him yet, the girl’s complaint states that he raped her, and charges of IPC section 376 (rape), along with sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit offence) of the IPC have been levied,” she said. According to police, the alleged incident took place around 4 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The girl and the accused’s daughter studied together at a prominent Gurgaon school, after which the latter had gone abroad for further studies.

On July 5, the daughter of the accused, who was in India for holidays, invited her friend over for dinner. The accused’s wife was out of town at the time. “She was my close friend, so my mother gave me permission… The dinner was outside but since her father would be there, they (my parents) thought it would be safe,” stated the girl in her complaint.

“We went to CyberHub where Mangesh uncle ordered hard drinks for himself and also for us and compelled us to drink them… I had never consumed alcohol before,” she stated. After dinner, the three went back to the accused’s flat, where the girls went to sleep in the room of the accused’s daughter, said police.

Around 4 am, the accused allegedly came to the room and “pulled” the victim out of bed and into his own room, while she was “half asleep”, police said.

“In a state of confusion, I did not understand anything. He locked his room from inside and started forcing himself on me and closed my mouth and raped me,” she alleged in the complaint, adding that he threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

“The teenager went home after the incident and confided in her parents. She approached police on Friday morning, and an FIR was registered. The accused was arrested by night,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

