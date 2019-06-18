Gurgaon: Man masturbates, hurls abuses at woman outside metro station; FIR registered

A case has been registered against an unknown person at the Metro police station in Gurgaon for masturbating on a woman on the escalator leading out of the HUDA City Centre metro station last week.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 14, around 9.25 pm. The matter came to light when the victim took to Twitter to recount her ordeal.

In a series of Tweets, she stated that she was climbing down the escalator outside the H&M store when she felt something was wrong with her back. Upon turning around, she realised that a man had masturbated on her. She then slapped the man, who charged back at her with abuses. Even as she shouted and called for help, the man fled the spot, once again flashing at her.

The woman also alleged that she sent a message to Gurgaon Police’s Facebook account, which she says they saw but never responded to. When she messaged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), she was called to check the CCTV footage.

“An FIR has been registered regarding the matter on the basis of the narration on the incident by the victim on social media. The FIR has been registered under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police. “A police team has visited the scene of the crime and is coordinating with DMRC for further evidence. The accused is yet to be identified,” he said.

ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk also offered reassurance that the matter was being investigated, “The matter has been flagged with the Police Commissioner Gurugram and appropriate action will be taken at the earliest,” he tweeted.