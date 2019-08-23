Gurgaon: Man hears kids talking about new computers at school, steals them

A conversation between students outside the Government Senior Secondary School in Bhondsi regarding computers that the school had procured recently allegedly led to 10 such systems being stolen from the premises on August 19.

Two men, identified as Anuj Kumar (20), who worked as a delivery man with a food-based application and is currently unemployed, and Bhola Prasad (28), have been arrested for the crime, said police. Both of them hail from UP, said police.

“The robbery was discovered by the security guard of the school. He was cleaning the premises when he noticed that the lock of the computer laboratory had been broken and some of the computers had gone missing. One of the 24 stools was also missing,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police. The computers and stools were donated to the school by Gteracy India, an NGO, last month.

According to PRO Boken, an FIR was registered in the matter and the two accused arrested. Kumar revealed during questioning that he overheard some students talking about the new computers and decided to steal them with an accomplice, PRO Boken said.

“Kumar resides in Bhondsi and was passing by the area when he picked up on the conversation,” said Inspector Savit Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Bhondsi police station.

Police said that Kumar then contacted his accomplice, and the duo decided to steal the computers the same night.

“They entered the school by scaling the wall at 3 am and broke the lock of the computer laboratory. They put the computers back in boxes, got them over the wall, and loaded them onto a cart they had brought along,” said the SHO, adding that neither of the two accused have any previous criminal record.

While Kumar was arrested from Badshahpur bus stand on August 19 and produced in court the following day, Prasad was arrested from his home on August 21. “The accused were produced in court Thursday and have been remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are being conducted,” said the PRO, adding that the stolen computers have been recovered.