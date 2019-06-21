Gurgaon: Female toll collector manhandled and beaten up by commuter; FIR registered

A female toll collector at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon was manhandled and beaten up by a commuter this morning when she refused to let him pass without paying the requisite tax. Police personnel have reached the spot and are conducting preliminary investigations.

“The incident occurred around 8.50 am, in lane number 27 of the plaza, where one of our female employees was collecting toll tax. The commuter became violent because she, and the male employee standing outside the booth, insisted he pays the tax. She was bleeding from her nose after the confrontation. We have alerted police and they have started looking at the CCTV footage of the incident,” said Kirpal Singh, PRO of Skylark, the toll operator.

A female toll collector was manhandled & beaten up by a commuter at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon this morning when she refused to let him pass without paying tax. Incident left the employee with a bleeding nose. Police personnel have reached the spot.

Footage captured by 2 CCTV cameras — one inside the toll booth and the other outside it — shows the operator seated on a chair, as the Black vehicle of the commuter draws in. The camera located outside the booth shows the commuter exchanging words with a male employee at the plaza, even as the boom barrier remains closed.

A few seconds later, the commuter, dressed in black shorts and a blue t-shirt, gets off his vehicle and walks up to the boom barrier, which he then proceeds to push with his hand to clear the path for his car.

As he walks back to his vehicle, however, he gets into what seems like a confrontation with the female employee, whom he first slaps on the face. Even as she defends herself, and her colleagues rush to her aid, he punches her on her nose.

In the seconds that follow, the commuter is pushed away by the woman’s colleague, while she covers her nose with her hand and attends to the bleeding. A female colleague of hers, who rushed out of the neighboring toll booth to defend her, can be seen trying to help her.

The entire incident occurred under three minutes and ended with the commuters fleeing the spot in his vehicle.

Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said, “Police personnel were alerted to the incident this morning and are at the spot. The matter is being investigated. A case will be registered.”

This incident comes a month after another of its kind occurred at the plaza, on May 16, when two men threatened an employee at a toll plaza with what was believed to be a gun. The accused were later arrested and identified as a physics teacher at a private school and an MBA student. The gun they were brandishing was found to be a toy gun purchased from a shop in Delhi.

In another incident in April, some commuters in an Innova car had tried to run over a toll collector who tried to stop them from passing without paying tax. The men had then dragged the collector on the bonnet of their car for several meters, after which they abducted him and beat him up in an isolated area.