Gurgaon: District level meeting held to discuss measures against vector-borne diseases

With the monsoon well upon the city, the Gurgaon district-level malaria working committee held a meeting on Tuesday morning, to coordinate efforts to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, which tend to surface during the season.

The meeting, held in the mini secretariat under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, saw the participation of multiple departments, including the health department, education department, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), and the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG).

“Keeping the monsoon in mind, where there is scope for spread of infections like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria, the health department, education department, and other relevant departments, have had a meeting, where they have been directed to make people aware of how they can protect themselves against these illnesses,” the deputy commissioner said.

“Along with this, the MCG and health department have been asked to undertake anti larvae and other activities to ensure number of cases of these infections are lesser this year,” he said.

According to data with the health department, although 10 suspected cases of dengue have been received so far this year, none of these have tested positive for the infection. Data also revealed that 4 confirmed cases of malaria have emerged, but no cases of chikungunya have been reported so far.

In the last two years, while a total of 66 cases of dengue and 44 cases of malaria had been confirmed in Gurgaon in 2017, these figures stood at 86 cases for dengue and 36 cases for malaria in 2016. With regard to chikungunya, meanwhile, 3 cases had been confirmed in 2017, and 38 in 2016.

“The health department has discussed the expectations from the departments that were a part of the meeting, with their representatives, and the deputy commissioner has given directions so that, in the coming monsoon season, we are prepared to face any kind of difficulty,” said Dr Gulshan Arora, Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

“This time, the health department is completely prepared to ensure the number of cases remain as few as possible. We have made all the preparations, whether that is the work of source reduction, anti larvae activities, or discharging Gambuzia Fuchsia into water bodies,” he said.

