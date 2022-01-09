Gurgaon cab driver helps bust interstate baby trafficking gang, three arrested

Three members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in trafficking infants were arrested Saturday, with some help from a Gurgaon-based taxi driver. Police said two children, both 20-25 days old, were rescued and handed over to the child welfare committee.

Police said initial probe showed that the gang used to kidnap or steal infants from Delhi and sell them for Rs 3-4 lakh in neighbouring states.

Preetpal Sangwan, ACP, crime, said, “During questioning, the accused revealed they had been involved in trafficking of newborns since 2014. Yesterday, they had struck a deal of Rs 3 lakh in Alwar, which did not go through due to a disagreement over payment. We are questioning them about their accomplices. It seems they were part of an organised syndicate and many people are involved in the nexus.”

Police said the trio, Surinder Kaur from Alwar (45), Neha Kumar (32) from Delhi, and Harjinder Singh (32) from Alwar, hailed a cab from Dhaula Kuan to IFFCO Chowk Thursday. The driver, Umesh Lohiya, said, both women were carrying infants. On the way, the accused asked Lohiya to take them to Alwar and drop them later in Delhi for Rs 4,000.

In the complaint, Lohiya said, “Near Kherki Daula toll, the man went to buy milk while one of the women got a call. I overheard them talking about not staying in Alwar for long… On another call, the woman mentioned they needed Rs 3 lakh for a deal. In Manesar, when they abruptly told me they didn’t want to go to Alwar, I suspected they had kidnapped the infants.”

Police said while driving back from Manesar to Delhi, the cab driver told the accused that he would take a detour near DLF phase 3 Metro station to run an errand. On reaching DLF phase 3, he contacted police and drove towards the police station.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, said, “It is likely that the accused used to kidnap infants from hospitals in Delhi. It is being probed if they were sold as part of a larger nexus or to childless couples.” Police also suspect the involvement of hospital staff in the racket.

On Lohiya’s complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 370 (5) (trafficking of persons) and 34 (common intention).

The police commissioner has announced a Rs 25,000 reward and an appreciation letter for the cab driver.