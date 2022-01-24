Gurgaon: 26-yr-old woman molested in bus, one held

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
January 24, 2022 1:36:09 am
January 24, 2022 1:36:09 am
A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old woman on a bus. Police said he had allegedly misbehaved with her and threatened her, and fled after allegedly biting her thumb.
Police said the accused was arrested from Bilaspur. During questioning, he denied having molested her.
