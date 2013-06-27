Seven dead,119 Gujarat tourists still missing in Uttarakhand

Seven tourists from Gujarat have been confirmed dead and another 119 are reported missing so far in flood-hit Uttarakhand.

Seven tourists have been confirmed dead, said state finance minister and government spokesperson Nitin Patel Wednesday.

So far,rescue teams have failed to make any contact with 119 tourists from Gujarat. We are in touch with families of the missing persons and rescue teams, Patel added.

The dead have been identified as Geeta Panchal from Vadodara,Dhiru Patel from Gandhinagar,Sushila Jobanputra from Rajkot,Ashok Gajjar from Ahmedabad,Bharti Gajjar from Ahmedabad,Chhaya Purohit from Surat and Kamla Sojitra from Surat.

The Gujarat government has announced an aid of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Patel added that 3000 tourists have come back to Gujarat while nearly 500 are still stranded at various places including Gangotri,Badrinath and Dhadchuda.

Contact has been established with stranded people and they are safe,said Patel

Meanwhile,all eight cabinet ministers and ministers of states,along with 103 BJP MLAs in the state are donating a months salary for the Uttarakhand relief work.

The Gujarat Government has also announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim who died in the chopper crash during a rescue operation on Tuesday.

Patel backs Modi

Nitin Patel criticised the controversy surrounding reported claims that Gujarat CM Narendra Modi led the rescue of 15,000 Gujaratis during his two-day visit to Uttarakhand last weekend. Patel asked,When did the CM or any official agency give the figure of 15,000? The controversy had arisen following reports alleging Modi of making false statements about pulling of an unusual coup of rescuing 15,000 pilgrims.

