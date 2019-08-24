Gujarat: Undertrial jumps off Surat court window, injured

A 24-year-old youth accused in a case of attempt to murder and rioting jumped off the window on the third floor of the Surat district court building Friday, police said.

The man suffered multiple fractures in his left leg and he is said to be out of danger, police said.

The youth identified as Rakesh Mahale (24), a resident of Pandesara area in Surat, was arrested on Thursday night in the case lodged with Umra police station more than two months ago.

On Friday afternoon, Umra police took Mahale to Surat district court for his remand hearing. After the hearing, when the police were escorting him out of the courtroom, he suddenly jumped off a window on the third floor and fell on a shed, police said. He was taken to New Civil Hospital for treatment, they added.

“The accused is out of danger,” Umra police inspector K A Gadhvi said. “We have deployed policemen with him in the hospital.”

Speaking about the case, Gadhvi said that Mahale, along with a person identified as Praveen Bhambhre and five others, barged into the office of a real estate agent Vishal Bajla at Vesu on May 25 and beat up Vishal and his friend Sunil Himmat Singh with wooden sticks. They also damaged the office furniture.

Bajla filed a complaint on the same with Umra police, based on which Bhambhre was arrested on Tuesday and Mahale on Thursday, the inspector said. A hunt is on to nab the others, he added.