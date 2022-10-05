scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Gujarat: Three key Bharatiya Tribal Party leaders from Narmada join AAP

BTP Narmada district president Chetar Vasava, Dediapada taluka president Devendra Vasava and taluka panchayat vice-president Madhavsinh Vasava joined the AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to attend a 'Garba' event during Navratri celebrations, in Rajkot, Saturday night, Oct. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), led by Jhagadia MLA Chhotubhai Vasava, which announced its “break away” from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), last month, has suffered a jolt with three key leaders from the party’s stronghold, Narmada district, joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BTP Narmada district president Chetar Vasava, Dediapada taluka president Devendra Vasava and taluka panchayat vice-president Madhavsinh Vasava joined the AAP on Tuesday.

The development is likely to interrupt the BTP’s groundwork in Narmada district, especially Dediapada, from where BTP president Mahesh Vasava is an MLA. Sources say that Chetar Vasava is keen on contesting the polls from Dediapada and is a front-runner for a ticket from the AAP. However, the local AAP unit in the district has already revolted against the party’s decision to field former BTP leader Prafful Vasva from Nandod constituency.

On Wednesday, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia welcomed into the party fold Mahisagar district Congress unit vice-president Udesinh Chauhan and a group of other Congress workers. Welcoming Chauhan, Italia said that the AAP is “preaparing an army to win over evil” just like Lord Ram prepared to “annihilate Raavan for his arrogance, just like the BJP has turned arrogant”.

Italia said, “Many people are joining AAP in big numbers… There is a preparation for a revolution. Each person has the guarantee card of Arvind Kejriwal in his hand today. The BJP has become arrogant like Raavan and the time has come to have truth win over lies…”

Adding that the BJP lost the Delhi elections thrice and the elections in Punjab in a “shameful manner”, Italia said, “Now, they are going to see the same shameful defeat at the hands of AAP in Gujarat… Reports indicate that the AAP will form the government with a thin majority but we are working hard to ensure that the victory margin is big.”

Udesinh Chauhan is also former Kheda district panchayat member from Balasinor (2003-2013) and former Leader of Opposition of the district from 2013-2015. Chauhan said that he resigned from the Congress along with his supporters to join AAP to defeat the BJP.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 08:28:02 pm
Live Blog

