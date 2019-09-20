Gujarat: Rough diamonds from Panna mines in MP to be auctioned in Surat

The auction of 24,000-carat rough diamonds sourced from the mines of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh will be held in the diamond cutting and polishing hub of Surat on September 28.

Advertising

Announcing this, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Gujarat region chairman Dinesh Navadia, said that team of National Mineral Development Corporation of the Government of India visited the site where the diamonds would be auctioned and inspected the security parameters.

“The 24000-carat rough diamond auction will take place at Surat International Diatrade Centre in Gujarat hira Bourse, at Ichhapore in Surat. The rough diamonds will be kept on display from September 24 to September 27 and later auctioning will be done on September 28. Those taking part in the auction have to register themselves with GJEPC. Non-registered diamond merchants will not be allowed to take part in auctioning. The last day of getting registration at GJEPC is September 23,” Navadia added.

This is for the first time that rough diamonds from Panna district mines are auctioned in Surat. Such auctioning was done earlier in Mumbai and Jaipur. Out of 10 polished diamonds in the world, eight are cut and polished in Surat city.