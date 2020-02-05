Gujarat: Probe after school teacher goes to classroom ‘drunk’

After the incident, the teacher has been on leave without informing her supervisors. (Representational Image) After the incident, the teacher has been on leave without informing her supervisors. (Representational Image)

The Surat Municipal Education Board (SMEB) has initiated an inquiry after a 38-year-old teacher of a municipal school allegedly went to classroom in an inebriated state on January 31.

The issue was raised in the general board meeting of SMEB by Congress member Shafi Jariwala on Tuesday, following which board chairman Hasmukh Patel ordered the inquiry. Jariwala alleged that the chairman is favouring the accused teacher by not suspending her from the job.

According to SMEB sources, the teacher working with Surat Municipal School no.124 in Rampura area, fell down in the classroom on January 31. Students tried to support her but she denied it. On smelling liquor in her breath, a few students called their parents and informed them about the incident. The parents then reached the school where the teacher was being taken care of by the school’s supervisor. She was later dropped home by other staffers.

After the incident, the teacher has been on leave without informing her supervisors, sources said adding she had been working in the same school for a year.

Hasmukh Patel told The Indian Express, “We have set up an inquiry under the leadership of the school’s supervisor,

Jagruti Tavethiya. The statements of some of the parents of students, along with those of school staffers have been taken. We have sent a message to the accused teacher to come and register her statement before us. We are waiting for it to take further action.”

Congress member at SMEB, Shafi Jariwala said, “A school is a place where students come to study and here, a teacher comes to school in an inebriated state. We came to know about this through parents. The chairman has ordered an inquiry into the incident.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App