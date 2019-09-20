Gujarat: Man held for murdering friend, dumping body in Vadodara

The Waghodia poilce on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man for murdering his friend seven days ago over lending Rs 23,000.

Police said the deceased, Vijay Vankar (21) a resident of Madodhar village in Waghodia, left home on September 11 evening and was missing since then. When he did not return the next day and his phone was switched off, his parents started a frantic search. After a day-long search, they approached the police on September 13 and filed a missing person report.

Following the complaint, the police narrowed down on people Vijay met and spoke to last. “According to Vijay’s call records, the last call was made by Gaurang Talviya. When we rounded up Gaurang for interrogation, he misled us by narrating a different story,” said investigating officer, Bhagwatsinh Rathore. “We, however, continued to interrogate him and also tracked their cellphone locations. Gaurang finally confessed to have murdered his friend and dumped his body behind bushes close to a barren farm,” Rathore added.

On reaching the spot, police found the partially decomposed body and Vijay’s family was called for identification. An on-the-spot postmortem was also conducted, according to which Vijay sustained a severe head injury and was later strangulated to death.