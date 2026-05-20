Gujarat: Man held for killing mother-in-law in Valsad

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A 29-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother-in-law, with whom he had been in a relationship and because she had been putting pressure on him to marry her, the Valsad Police said on Tuesday.
The police identified the arrested accused as Bhojkumar Ravat, a resident of Boisar in Thane district, Maharashtra. Ravat allegedly killed his mother-in-law, Mayadevi, near Atul Railway station in Valsad on May 14 and later disposed of her body in a nearby canal. The body was found on May 16 and the police registered a murder case. The post-mortem report pointed out that the cause of death was strangulation.
Police sources said Rawat was a plumber on contract with Western Railway and frequently visited Valsad district for work. Rawat, who hails from Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, came in contact with Sonam (22), the daughter of Mayadevi Paswan (52), a single mother and resident of Harya village near Atul Railway station in Valsad. Mayadevi worked as security personnel for a company in Valsad.
Rawat married Sonam in 2023. Mayadevi also moved from Hariya village to Rawat’s rented house in Boisar. According to police sources, Rawat and Mayadevi soon entered into a relationship, which led to frequent quarrels between the trio.
Sonam left her husband’s home, returned to her native place in Unnao and married another youth after around a year. It is yet to be ascertained whether Rawat and Sonam got legally divorced, police sources said.
According to the sources, Mayadevi also returned to Hariya village. However, Rawat visited Valsad, Vapi, Bilimora and Atul railway stations frequently. The relationship continued and Mayadevi put pressure on him to marry her, but he refused, police sources said.
Rawat married another woman in Boisar in April this year. Mayadevi allegedly threatened her (the second wife) into leaving him, after which Rawat planned the crime, the sources said.
Valsad Local Crime Branch Police Inspector A U Roz said, “Further investigation is underway.”
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