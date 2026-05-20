Gujarat: Man held for killing mother-in-law in Valsad

A 29-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother-in-law, with whom he had been in a relationship and because she had been putting pressure on him to marry her, the Valsad Police said on Tuesday.

The police identified the arrested accused as Bhojkumar Ravat, a resident of Boisar in Thane district, Maharashtra. Ravat allegedly killed his mother-in-law, Mayadevi, near Atul Railway station in Valsad on May 14 and later disposed of her body in a nearby canal. The body was found on May 16 and the police registered a murder case. The post-mortem report pointed out that the cause of death was strangulation.