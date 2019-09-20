Gujarat: Man from UP arrested for rape, criminal intimidation in Rajkot

MINUTES AFTER a woman filed a complaint with the University police alleging rape and criminal intimidation by a man from Uttar Pradesh, the accused was arrested from his residence in the city early on Thursday.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Devesh Mishra from Lucknow, who was living near the Central Bus Station on Dhebar Road around 11.30pm on Wednesday. After registering the case, a team of Gandhigram police arrested him at around 1am on Thursday.

Police said the accused befriended the woman while she was searching for a job. The woman is a divorcee and was looking for a job to run her family and support the education of her minor son. She came in contact with Mishra who claimed to be running a placement agency.

“Mishra promised to get the woman a job and to help in getting her son admitted to a good school. Around one-and-half-months ago, the woman had to change her accommodation for which she sought Mishra’s help. He stayed the night at the woman’s place after shifting and forced himself on her. Later he started blackmailing the woman, threatening to kill her and her son, continuing sexual assault on her,” Rohit Raval, incharge police inspector of University police station, said.