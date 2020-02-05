Gujarat: Lion that killed 5-year-old boy, rescused by forest dept

Lionesses tend to remain aggressive when they are raising cubs, but Vasavada said that there were no reports of any harassment to the carnivores till Tuesday evening. (Representational Image/Wikimedia) Lionesses tend to remain aggressive when they are raising cubs, but Vasavada said that there were no reports of any harassment to the carnivores till Tuesday evening. (Representational Image/Wikimedia)

Hours after a female Asiatic lion killed a five-year-old boy in Uchaiya village near Pipavav port in Amreli district, Gujarat forest department succeeded in rescuing her and her two cubs from that area in an overnight operation which concluded in the early hours of Wednesday.

A team led by Sandeep Kumar, in-charge deputy conservator of forests of Shetrunji wildlife division, handled the rescue operation. “The lioness involved in yesterday’s incident has been captured with two cubs last night,” Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests of Junagadh wildlife circle said on Wednesday.

Shetrunji wildlife division is part of Junagadh wildlife circle.

The lioness had allegedly attacked and killed five-year-old Kishor Parmar, son of an agricultural labourer couple, while he was asleep with his parents in an open area near an agricultural field in Uchaiya village in Rajula taluka of Amreli district in the early hours of Tuesday. Later, his partially-eaten body was recovered from a forest patch known as Bherai Vidi near Pipavav port, around 4 km away from Uchaiya by the forest staff.

After the incident, the forest department recorded movement of an Asiatic lioness in the area and concluded that the boy had been killed by that wild animal. The forest staff had placed a ring cage in the area with an aim to rescue the lioness and her two cubs.

“The rescue team managed to cage the lioness and her two cubs between 1 am and 3 am on Wednesday. The three animals have been shifted to a wildlife rescue centre for keeping them under observation,” sources said.

Gir forest and other protected areas spread across Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts in Saurasthra region of Gujarat are the last natural abode of Asiatic lions, the endangered species of big cats. Lions are territorial animals and many of them have also settled in revenue areas, including that of Rajula taluka after dispersing from Gir forest due to growth in their population.

Asiatic lions generally do not attack humans without provocation though lionesses with young ones tend to remain protective and display aggressive behaviour sometimes. While forest officers are saying that they are investigating circumstances of the attack on the five-year-old boy, sources claim that the child, after waking up early on Tuesday morning had tried to play with the two cubs, making the lioness aggressive.

