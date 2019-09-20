Gujarat: Four youths die as truck rams into parked tanker in Surat

Four youths died on the spot after an Eicher truck carrying a refrigerator container collided with a parked tanker on the roadside at Kim in Surat district, on Thursday morning.

The Eicher truck (MH-04-HD-6172), loaded with shrimps and fish in a refrigerated container, was on its way from Ahmedabad on Wednesday night to deliver the consignment in Mumbai, when truck driver Dhannu Mohato lost control over the steering.

As a result, the truck collided with a parked tanker near Bhagyoday hotel at Kim crossroad in Surat district. Four passengers, including the driver seated in the driver’s cabin were severely injured and died on the spot.

Highway police patrol vehicles immediately reached the spot and tried to rescue the injured.

As traffic began piling up on the road, the police had to engage the services of crane operators to separate the truck from the container, to clear the road and make way for traffic.

Only after the trucks were separated by the cranes could the bodies of the four deceased persons be removed from the truck.

The deceased have been identified as Devidas Rathod (38), Ronald Pinto (27), both residents of Mumbai, and Dhannu Mohanto (25) and Jhari Mohato (23), both residents of Navsari district in South Gujarat.

Kosamba police also reached the spot on learning of the accident and began an investigation.