Gujarat: State sees highest jump in COVID-19 positive cases, number rises to 128

Gujarat saw its highest jump in COVID-19 cases with 20 people, including a 14-month-old child, testing positive, taking the total number of cases to 128, maximum by local transmissions.

Among those who tested positive was a 54-year-old man in Vadodara who used to distribute food among the poor that has led to his neighbourhood being quarantined. In Surat, a D-Mart employee’s 65-year-old mother also tested positive, while the number of those who went to the Nizamuddin Markaz or their relatives who tested positive has also gone up. A 61-year-old woman from Surat who had diabetes succumbed on Sunday.

With three new districts – Chhota Udepur, Morbi and Jamnagar – reporting their first COVID-19 cases, now 15 of 33 districts of Gujarat have been affected. As on Sunday, two patients are on ventilator and 21 discharged so far.

Among these 128 cases, 33 have foreign travel history, 17 with inter-state travel record while the highest of 78 are reported to be due to local transmission, said principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi.

“Some cases in Ahmedabad have come from those ‘hotspots’, or slums where many of our Muslim brothers and sisters reside and there are cases with either indirect or direct connection to Nizamuddin gathering. Another case in Ahmedabad is from a different area,” Ravi said.

Ahmedabad saw a spurt with eight new cases, including five with a travel history to Delhi, taking the total number of cases to 53.

The 61-year-old Surat woman who died Sunday was a resident of Paal area. She was admitted in Mahavir hospital on Saturday and tested positive in the evening. Sources in the health department of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said that the deceased woman’s son has a shop in RKT market in Surat where another COVID-19 positive patient died. Her son is kept in the isolation ward.

Among the three who tested positive in Surat are a 65-year-old woman from Pandesara, whose son was part of the packaging staff at D-Mart, a 50-year-old male resident of Siddiqui Square in Adajan Patia, and a 65-year-old male resident of Zampa Bazaar area.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “We are entering into the second stage and this state is important… Till now Surat has witnessed 200 suspected cases out of which 180 tested negative, 14 tested positive and reports of six are still pending. We have also made a war room where people can be kept in isolation.”

Sharing details of a meeting with the Centre, Ravi said that instructions have been passed on to the state to focus on ‘ruthless containment’ in order to contain further spread of the virus.

New districts

A 60-year-old man from Bodeli in Chhota Udepur district who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz and returned on March 23 tested positive and is the first case to have been reported from the tribal district. Three persons from the district had attended the Jamaat meeting.

Chhota Udepur district collector Sujal Mayatara confirmed the Markaz connection and said the patient was shifted to Vadodara’s SSG hospital for treatment.

The positive cases in Bhavnagar district rose to 13 on Sunday as two family-members of the 70-year-old businessman who had died of COVID-19 on March 26, tested positive. On the other two who tested positive on Sunday, DDO, Bhavanagar Varun Kumar Baranwal said, “Contact tracing is still on. It will be completed by tomorrow noon. They live in same area and thus there are good chances that they might have come in contact. We still need to confirm though.”

In Morbi, a 52-year-old man tested positive on Sunday, becoming the first confirmed case in this ceramic hub. “The patient is a resident of Morbi but is admitted to PDU Hospital (civil hospital) in Rajkot. His samples returned positive today,” Dr Mitesh Bhanderi, chief district health officer of Rajkot, said.

Rajkot has 10 cases with no casualty reported so far. Porbandar has three, while Gir Somnath has reported two cases so far.

The number of confirmed cases went up to two in Kutch as a 52-year-old man from Madhapar village near Bhuj town tested positive. “During a door-to-door survey, our health team had asked him to get himself examined after the team noticed that he had symptoms of flu. Therefore, he was admitted to GK General Hospital and his samples have tested positive today. He had no travel history. Our teams are working for contact tracing to know the source of infection,” Kutch district collector Praveena DK said.

Recoveries

Among those who recovered were a 76-year-old woman and her 46-year-old businessman son who were discharged from Rajkot civil hospital. “They tested negative for two consecutive days for novel coronavirus infection and were therefore discharged today,” Rajkot CDHO Dr Bhanderi said. With this, three of the 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered from the viral disease and have been discharged. On Thursday, a 32-year-old businessman who was the first case of the disease was discharged from civil hospital.

The other patients who were discharged are a 32-year-old male resident of Rander area in Surat and a 70-year-old male from the SVP hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

