Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor quits Congress

In a further jolt to the Congress in Gujarat, Radhanpur MLA Alpesh Thakor resigned from the party on Wednesday. Thakor, who had joined the Congress in the run-up to the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, had hinted that he might quit the party last month amid rumours that BJP had offered him a ministerial post.

The development comes after two Congress MLAs — Jawahar Chavda and Parsotam Sabariya — resigned from the party in March. Chavda was inducted as a Cabinet minister in the Vijay Rupani government after he joined the BJP.

However, amid his resignation rumours, Thakor, who is also the president of OBC, SC, ST Ekta Manch and Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena, said last month that he would remain with the party and would continue to fight for the underprivileged people. He also met the Congress top brass in Delhi.

“I can stay without power, but not without respect. I cannot accept if someone says that I can sell myself or I am greedy. So, I am saying that we have chosen the path of struggle which is full of difficulties. We will fight for the poor, unemployed, farmers, OBCs and SC/STs. Alpesh Thakor is now clear. I want to fight for my people and so I will stay with the Congress and will support the party,” Thakor had said.

Thakor had shot to fame in 2015 when he held de-addiction campaigns around the time of the Patidar agitation led by Hardik Patel. He then set up the OBC SC ST Ekta Manch, in addition to the existing Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena, in an attempt to project it as a parallel organisation of the OBC community.

The Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena has been criticised for allegedly leading the attacks against migrants from the north Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, which led to a mass exodus, following the rape of an infant in Sabarkantha.