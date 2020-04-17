Govt to redefine MSMEs, will set aside Rs 10,000 crore: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari asked the MSMEs to focus on the manufacture of import-substituting products. Gadkari asked the MSMEs to focus on the manufacture of import-substituting products.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Medium and Small Medium Industries (MSMEs) Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that the government is set to redefine MSMEs and will be setting aside a fund of Rs 10,000 crore to help them overcome the problems they are facing in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown.

“We are modifying the definition of MSMEs and will decide within five days. We are also setting up a fund worth Rs 10,000 crores. We will give credit ratings to good MSMEs, ones who export and whose turnover is good and the ones that pay GST. This has been approved by the Finance Ministry and is up for Cabinet clearance,” Gadkari told representatives of MSMEs via video conferencing.

He further explained, “The government will give a share of Rs 15 crore to the MSMEs with good credit ratings.”

Gadkari stated that the taxes and installment stand deferred and payment deadline for six lakh MSMEs have been increased fro Marc 31 to December 31. He further assured that the same would happen for another 15 lakh MSMEs.

Assuring them government stand by them, he asked the MSMEs to focus on the manufacture of import-substituting products.

