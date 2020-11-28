Govt introduces revised standards for manufacturing helmets, recommends lighter weight

Two wheeler riders without a helmet. (File)

The government has issued the ‘Helmet for riders of Two Wheelers Motor Vehicles (Quality Control ) Order, 2020,’ by which helmets in India are to be manufactured only as per revised standards of the BIS. The helmets are to be lighter and this is meant to weed out spurious helmets in the market.

A committee of experts from different fields, including expert doctors from AIIMS and also from BIS, had in March 2018 recommended lighter helmets in the country , and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways accepted the report.

“As per the recommendations of the Committee, the BIS has revised specifications through which it is expected to make lighter helmets. With good competition in the Indian markets and with numerous helmet manufacturers, now it is expected that the competition would enable for good quality and lighter helmets demand,” the ministry said in a statement Friday.

