Government has taken ‘serious note’ of paper leak, says Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

A day after meeting a delegation of All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) over the recent Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment examination paper leak issue, Chief Minister Pema Khandu Thursday said his government has taken “serious note” of the lapse and is determined to further “streamline the system” by plugging the gaps.

The chief minister’s comments come after vigilance sleuths arrested three more people in connection with the paper leak case, including two government officials a week ago, raising the tally of arrested people to nine.

Earlier on September 26, Arunachal Pradesh government spokesperson Bamang Felix said that the state government has decided to hand over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the investigation into the paper leak of an APPSC recruitment examination of assistant engineer (civil) held in August.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, chief minister Khandu wrote, “Chaired the Cabinet meeting on APPSC’s paper leakage issue. We’ve taken a serious note of the lapse and are determined to further streamline the system by plugging the gaps. We can’t tolerate any lacunae which undermine the sanctity of an institution like APPSC.”

Khandu’s comments came a day after AAPSU president Dozi Tana Tara and ANSU president Toko Takam met him and said they were happy that the CM had accepted their demands in principle and had assured that strict action would be taken over the paper leak issue.

“The cabinet has accepted in principle to write to the governor…the CM has said everything would be done to suspend all officials of APPSC immediately,” they said, adding that a comprehensive discussion was held with the CM.

The student bodies, which had earlier served a seven-day ultimatum to the government to take action on the issue, said on Wednesday that the ultimatum had expired in the meantime but the chief minister’s office (CMO) had sought some time since the CM was not in town.

Speaking to the CM, the student leaders said on Wednesday they were happy about the government’s move to set up a special investigation cell under the vigilance directorate and the decision to hand over the investigation to CBI for an impartial enquiry.

Citing similar irregularities in the APPSC in 2014 and 2017, AAPSU and ANSU said investigations started in those cases ended inconclusively. They said after those responsible for the recent paper leak issue are brought to the book, candidates would be able to face fair recruitment exams under a fresh team of the state public service commission.