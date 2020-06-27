Goan staying in UK booked for threatening NGO member

“He had threatened Andrea Pereira, a member of NGO Hope Foundation,” official said. (Source: PTI) “He had threatened Andrea Pereira, a member of NGO Hope Foundation,” official said. (Source: PTI)

A man was booked on Saturday for allegedly making a threat call to an NGO functionary who had praised Goa police for cracking a shootout case on June 20 that had left one person dead, an official said.

The Old Goa police station official identified the man booked as Sylvester Cardozo.

Inspector Krishna Sinari said Cardozo is a Goan currently based in the United Kingdom.

